New foundation aims to preserve Catholic audiovisual culture

The newly founded MAC organization will act as a gateway to Catholic culture’s digitized media, preserving them for centuries to come.

For centuries the Vatican Library worked to preserve the immense textual and artistic heritage of Catholicism. and as our society increasingly moves towards new types of media, so do the Catholic faithful. Documentaries, films or recorded interviews created in more recent decades have become an integral part of Catholic culture.

Now, a new organization aims to preserve the ever expanding array of Catholic culture’s audiovisual heritage through digitization and archival projects.

As explained in a press release, the newly launched foundation, called MAC or “Memorie Audiovisive del Cattolicesimo” (Audiovisual Memories of Catholicism), is chaired by Msgr. Dario Edoardo Viganò and was created with the mission to “preserve and curate Catholic culture’s vast audiovisual heritage.”

The MAC archive will be “a great digital archive and portal of studies and documentation available to everyone,” said Gianluca della Maggiore, director of the International Research Center on Catholicism and Audiovisual Studies (CAST). One of the major goals of the organization will be to create a single online access point uniting separate archives that currently host Catholic audiovisual media.

“Our strength is our ability to collaborate and the high standards of our work,” the president of MAC said in a statement, “MAC is indeed made of people that work at the highest level in the fields of audiovisual file studies and conservation.”

The organization hopes to collaborate with universities, research entities, archival institutions, and cinematographic associations to collectively preserve Catholic culture’s audiovisual heritage. “We envision our organization as the node of an expanding network that works towards this goal,” MAC’s President further explained.