Who is the Advocate in the Bible?

The Advocate will plead our case before God and be our strong support when we need him the most.

In the Bible, specifically the New Testament, Jesus speaks about an “Advocate.”

Who is the Advocate?

First of all, St. John in his letter claims that Jesus is our initial Advocate.

[I]f anyone does sin, we have an Advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous one. 1 John 2:1

Jesus is our advocate, a Greek term that is often used in reference to a legal defense attorney: someone who will plead our case and beg for mercy.

Job similarly references that he has an advocate in Heaven to plead his case.

O earth, do not cover my blood, nor let my outcry come to rest!

Even now my witness is in heaven, my advocate is on high. Job 16:18-19

At the same time, Jesus also points to the Holy Spirit as our Advocate before the Father.

If you love me, you will keep my commandments. And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Advocate to be with you always … I have told you this while I am with you. The Advocate, the holy Spirit that the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things . . . John 14:14-16, 25-26

In addition to being our legal defense, the Advocate is also there to be with us always, as a mentor and guide.

Above all, God is our advocate, cheering us on and full of compassion, ready to pardon us and welcome us back into his fold.