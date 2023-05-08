Jacob Rudd is a one-man-band on new Catholic song “My King”

Jacob Rudd impresses on a variety of instruments and vocals on his latest single to tease his upcoming 2023 album, 'Fighting for the Kingdom.'

Catholic singer/songwriter Jacob Rudd just dropped his latest single, “My King,” on May 5, and it was accompanied by a music video that shows off the many talents of this adept multi-instrumentalist. The song, a profession of faith and thanks to the Almighty, is Rudd’s most recent release to tease his upcoming album, titled Fighting for the Kingdom.

The music video shows Rudd playing rhythm on an acoustic guitar, two different leads on electric guitar, a banjo, acoustic bass, lead vocals, and two layers of vocal harmonies. He even brought his young son Blaise in to play a pretty supporting line on the piano. This impressive display of musicality – and family – only deepens our respect for his previous touching tunes, like “Be My Captain” and “Jesus is my Savior,” the latter of which is another single from his soon-to-release 2023 album.

Each different instrument Rudd plays is confined to a different window in the video, making the song almost appear as if he’s performing it at a Zoom meeting. The windows each fade in and out depending on whether or not the instruments are being heard at the moment. This, in turn, gives viewers a visual representation of the way the song builds, and makes the latter half a bit more epic as all the different images of Rudd play together. We appreciated that he selected a different outfit to play each instrument, to give each window a bit more character.

While we appreciated seeing all the instruments that Rudd can play, we suspect that one of Rudd’s children did not particularly appreciate the banjo part. At the tail end of the tune, after the music had faded out, whoever was filming the video held a hammer up in front of the camera in the banjo’s window. This brief glimpse into Rudd’s family life is one of the most charming aspects of Rudd’s brand of Catholic music, which uplifts the virtues of parenthood just as much as it does the Catholic faith.

Rudd has previously spoken to Aleteia about his family’s influence on his music and his life. He said:

“My goal is to create beautiful and wholesome music. I love Jesus, His Church, my family, and the gift of life. So, I make songs about them. From there, I hope people can be enriched spiritually.”

Jacob Rudd is a prolific Catholic artist who creates introspective Catholic music with faithful lyrics and engaging music. Hear more of his excellent catalog on YouTube or anywhere music is streamed. Rudd now has a support team on his official website, which allows him to focus on his craft and continue to produce worthy additions to the Catholic songbook. Click here to learn more.