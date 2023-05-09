3 Important benefits from the coronation of Charles III

Even if you're not a fan of royalty, there were some wonderful aspects from the day that can inspire and unite.

Last Saturday the world got to see a lot of pomp and ceremony for the crowning of King Charles III. While you might have read about the spiritual side of the service, and the history behind the beautiful abbey itself, there are some elements from the day that should also be highlighted.

Uniting of faiths

For those who watched the ceremony, you might have seen before Charles III left the abbey, that he stopped in front of a semi-circle of different religious leaders from numerous faiths. It wasn’t only an important moment in showing the power of prayer, it was also an opportunity to show how different religions can unite for the good of others.

Placing Jesus at the forefront

While Charles is head of the Church of England, it was wonderful to see the Cross of Wales leading the procession into the abbey. Inside the cross were the relics of the True Cross that the Pope had sent as a gift.

Of course, in the ceremony itself, the British prime minister, Rishi Sunak, gave a beautiful reading from the Epistle to the Colossians. Sunak himself leans on his own Hindu religion. So it was inspiring to see him take to the lectern and give a moving reading that focuses on the love of Christ.

While some found the move controversial, the political leader felt it was his duty to read during the service to represent his people, not his own religious beliefs.

Uniting of families and generations

For some people the coronation was a moment to celebrate. Not necessarily the new king — as the monarchy isn’t appreciated by all — but communities. Street parties were had across the country where young people gathered with the older generations. Some seniors were even able to share their reflections on the coronation of the late-Queen Elizabeth II.

While it may seem strange for those living in a country without royals, the occasion gave people the opportunity to talk to each other, whether to celebrate or complain, and to share a meal together.