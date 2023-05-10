Football’s Harrison Butker gives stunning advice for graduates

The Kansas City Chiefs' kicker gives an important reminder essential for youngsters today.





Harrison Butker was recently in the news for sharing his thoughts on the positive role men can play in our lives. And now this time the 27-year-old has impressed us with his refreshingly traditional advice for youngsters graduating today.

In a video shared by Danny De Urbina on Twitter, Butker is addressing students at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he himself played college football.

Now, as a slightly older and experienced football professional, the dad of two gave some advice to those about to begin the daunting journey of adulthood. Many might say that it is rather old fashioned; however, there’s a lot of common sense in what he has to say.

At a time when success in life seems to be primarily measured on the materials we obtain — the cars, the house, the electronic gadgets — the two-time Super Bowl champion shares what success means to him:

In the end— no matter how much money you attain— none of it will matter if you are alone and devoid of purpose… I can offer one controversial antidote that I believe will have a lasting impact for generations to come: GET MARRIED AND START A FAMILY.”

It’s refreshing, maybe not always simple, but any advice that reminds us to put our heart and family at the center of our lives is truly inspirational.