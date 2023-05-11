Great news for hero who saved baby in runaway stroller

The now-viral video showed Divine Providence in action, and there's an even happier ending to the rescue.

An alarming video is making the rounds on social media that thankfully has a very happy ending.

In the short clip you can see a woman next to her car with a baby in a stroller nearby. However, in just a few seconds a huge gust of wind carried the stroller away into incoming traffic. The woman — who is the baby’s great-aunt — fell over and had difficulty getting up. She was left helpless as she saw her precious cargo heading straight towards danger.

But this is when Divine Providence stepped in. A man spotted the stroller and was able to grab it in the nick of time. As onlookers pointed out, he was in the right place at the right time.

In fact, it is now known that the man in question, Ron Nessman, was leaving a job interview at an Applebee’s restaurant in California. Despite the stress of the interview, he still had his wits about him to be able to run to the rescue.

As he shared with KOVR-TV, “I didn’t even have time to think about it. You just react.”

And happily, Nessman, who’d been left homeless for many years after suffering from profound grief when his girlfriend suddenly died, has now been offered the job at Applebee’s, and has even received other job offers, as reported in the Guardian.

While some might say it was all a happy coincidence, for the faithful it’s more a question of a little heavenly intervention just when it was needed.

And here are some important safety reminders to anyone caring for a child in a stroller:

Always ensure the brake is on when the stroller is not in movement.

Where possible, to keep a hand on the bar or handle

Make sure your baby is strapped in properly, even if it’s just for a few seconds.

Tempting as it may be, don’t place bags on the handles as it could cause the stroller to topple over.

And finally, never leave a baby unattended in a stroller.