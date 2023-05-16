Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
New song from Jason Upton is worthy hymn for the Eucharistic Revival

Jason Upton song "Return (Oh My Soul)"

Jason Upton | Fair Use via YouTube

published on 05/16/23

"Return (Oh My Soul)" is a tenderly sung ballad of faith that is brimming with themes to suit the ongoing National Eucharistic Revival in the US.

Long time Christian singer/songwriter Jason Upton recently released a new song that’s brimming with themes to suit the ongoing National Eucharistic Revival, in the United States. Titled “Return (Oh My Soul),” this tenderly sung faith ballad is a worthy reflection on the nature of faith and its propensity to change one’s life for the better. 

Upton, 49, sings with a weathered voice that gives the impression of a man contemplating many life experiences, which are only hinted at in the lyrics that speak of the hope and peace found through faith. The melody feels very influenced by modern contemporary faith artists, especially the verses, which present short deliberate thoughts in much the same way as Matt Maher’s songs. The first verse reads:

When I’m lost
You are the finder
For every need
You’re the provider
When I doubt
You still believe in me
When I run
You always wait for me

We especially appreciated the minimalist arrangement of the song, with Upton simply accompanying himself on piano throughout the song’s entirety. It brings a certain intimacy to the tune that lets the singer’s natural emotions shine throughout the piece, but it also shows off how well the song might fit into a church service, where there may not be a full choir or band to fill out the arrangement. 

Jason Upton has been active as a Christian music artist since 2000. In the years since, he’s been recording at a prolific pace, releasing 20 albums both independently and with various labels. On his website, he describes himself as “a singer/songwriter with the heart of a pastor” and his quietly reverent performances “reflect a life fully lived in relationship with God, family, and friends.”

Hear more from Jason Upton on his YouTube channel, Spotify, Apple Music, or any of your favorite streaming services. Visit Upton’s official website to learn more. 

