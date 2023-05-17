Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 17 May |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Antonia Messina
Aleteia logo
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

I am the mother of a prodigal

Close up of sad pensive millennial woman sit alone

fizkes | Shutterstock

Laura Phelps - published on 05/17/23

My son’s life for the past 10 years has been a slow and subtle drift. Away from me and away from himself ...

I spent years trying to pray my suffering away. Through an impressive collection of Rosary novenas, Mass intentions, and candle offerings, every lamentation shared the familiar cry: “Please heal my son.” 

You see, I am the mother of a prodigal. 

On the days when life made little to no sense, I shook my head in disbelief, wondering, “How did we get here?” I read all of the baby books cover to cover and then reread them. I breastfed for years, despite it being incredibly painful and did not come nearly as naturally as “the experts” had promised. I bought the overpriced Baby Mozart CD and faithfully played it every night. I was guaranteed success!

But the truth is, I’ve always been on the road to here. I didn’t suddenly wake to the ache of empty arms; my son’s life for the past 10 years has been a slow and subtle drift. Away from me and away from himself. And while I’d give anything to see him today, healed, whole, and fully alive, I am comforted by the truth that I never loved him better than the day I removed myself from the chaos and gave him back to his Father.

I didn’t always feel this way. For years I was convinced that my love, not God’s love, was going to be what opened my son’s eyes and brought him back to his senses. I grasped onto my ungodly self-reliance, believing that it was a mother’s job to save her son, and thanks to my degree in “Codependency” I was up to the challenge.  But this all changed one summer morning in a church in Rhode Island. After discovering a detour in the latest plan, I went to Mass, slumped into the pew, utterly disappointed and numb to the grace I was about to receive.

Aware of a presence behind me, I turned around to find an older man with a message that would change everything. “The Lord will take of you,” he said. “He told me to tell you.”

I never saw that man again.

On the days when life looks nothing like I had imagined…

In the moments I am startled by grief …
When the calendar page turns, and life apart is lengthened …
When it hurts to breathe …
I remember …

The Lord is taking care of me. Taking care of my son. Taking care of everything.

And it’s in the remembering that I come alive.

~

This is part of the series called “The Human Being Fully Alive” found here.

POPE AUDIENCE
Read more:Pope invites parents struggling with their kids: Ask Joseph to help you
Tags:
ParentingThe Human Being Fully Alive
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.