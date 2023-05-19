7 Perfect Bible quotes to prepare you for marriage

These beautiful quotes from Scripture will help newlyweds start married life on the right foot.

With wedding season just around the corner, brides- and grooms-to-be will be busy preparing for their big day. From crossing off items on their lengthy to-do lists to imagining what the future holds, it’s an exciting time ahead.

Yet, as most couples will know, marriage is also a huge commitment; a union that requires lots of sacrifice and a whole lot of love. Thankfully, the Bible is the perfect source of inspiration, as it’s filled with stories of sacrifice and love. And ultimately, it’s a testimony of God’s love for us all.

So to help couples prepare themselves spiritually for when they say “I do,” take a look at these wonderful quotes from Scripture:

“Love is patient, love is kind. It is not jealous, [love] is not pompous, it is not inflated, it is not rude, it does not seek its own interests, it is not quick-tempered, it does not brood over injury, it does not rejoice over wrongdoing but rejoices with the truth. It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails. If there are prophecies, they will be brought to nothing; if tongues, they will cease; if knowledge, it will be brought to nothing.” 1 Corinthians 13:4-8

The LORD God said: It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suited to him.” Genesis 2:18

“Let marriage be honored among all and the marriage bed be kept undefiled, for God will judge the immoral and adulterers.” Hebrews 3:4

“Have you not read that from the beginning the Creator ‘made them male and female’ and said, ‘For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’? So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore, what God has joined together, no human being must separate.” Matthew 19:4-6

So faith, hope, love remain, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” 1 Corinthians 13:13

“To find a wife is to find happiness, a favor granted by the L ORD .” Proverbs 18:22

“Above all, let your love for one another be intense, because love covers a multitude of sins.” 1 Peter 4:8