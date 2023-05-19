Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Friday 19 May |
Saint of the Day: Bl. Raphaël Louis Rafiringa
Aleteia logo
Art & Culture
separateurCreated with Sketch.

An ancient Nubian cathedral is preserved in Warsaw

faras-poland-1.jpeg

Shutterstock

Daniel Esparza - published on 05/19/23

The wall paintings of Faras Cathedral were carefully dismantled and relocated to the National Museum of Sudan and the National Museum of Poland in Warsaw.

Faras Cathedral was once an architectural marvel and a significant cultural and religious center during the medieval period. Built in the 7th century in Nubia (nowadays Sudan), the cathedral stood as a testament to the vibrant Christian civilization that flourished in the region – the Kingdom of Makuria.

Faras Cathedral was renowned for its exquisite wall paintings, considered some of the most remarkable examples of Christian art in Africa. These vibrant frescoes depicted biblical scenes, saints, and various religious narratives, offering insights into the religious customs and artistic currents of the time. Nowadays, these frescoes are preserved in various museums around the world.

The Faras Cathedral served as the spiritual heart of the Kingdom of Makuria – an ancient Nubian kingdom that embraced Christianity. In fact, it was the original seat of the Diocese of Faras. The grandeur of the structure and the beauty of its adornments reflected the kingdom’s decidedly Christian orientation, as much as its cultural achievements.

faras-stamp-1.jpeg
The cathedral’s wall paintings were carefully dismantled and relocated to various museums, most notably the National Museum of Sudan and the National Museum of Poland in Warsaw.
Shutterstock

Nobadian rulers controlling the Nile Valley from the first to the third cataracts converted to Christianity around 548, influenced by missionaries sent from Constantinople by the Empress Theodora. The first cathedral was erected in the 7th century, when the city was still known as Pachoras, and likely stood at the exact site where Polish archaeologists taking part in the Nubia Campaign discovered the subsequent 8th-century cathedral. The site was excavated by Polish archaeologists under Kazimierz Michałowski between 1960 and 1964.

Due to the construction of the Aswan High Dam in the 1960s, Faras Cathedral, along with other historical sites in Nubia, faced the threat of submergence. In an international effort to preserve these invaluable treasures, the cathedral’s wall paintings were carefully dismantled and relocated to various museums, most notably the National Museum of Sudan and the National Museum of Poland in Warsaw, where a whole room is dedicated to this cathedral. In 1971, Poland issued a collection of postal stamps featuring its mural paintings.  

faras-stamp-2.jpeg
In 1971, Poland issued a collection of postal stamps featuring the mural paintings of Faras Cathedral.  
Shutterstock

Today, the stunning wall paintings of Faras Cathedral continue to captivate visitors (to these museums, that is), offering glimpses into the rich heritage of Nubia and its vibrant Christian medieval past. They serve as a testament to the artistic excellence and cultural significance of the Kingdom of Makuria, preserving a piece of history for future generations to appreciate and learn from.

eritrea-shutterstock.jpeg
Read more:Two early medieval churches discovered in Eritrea
ABUNA YEMATA GUH
Read more:Climbing a 400-meters-tall cliff to get baptized in Ethiopia
Tags:
AfricaMedievalPoland
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.