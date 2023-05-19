Canada: Christian symbols removed from royal crown

During the coronation of King Charles III, the new Canadian royal crown was made public, with maple leaves and a snowflake.

What can God do in your life with one Bible verse a day? ~ Subscribe to Aleteia's new service and get one inspiring Scripture passage each morning. Click to bring God's word to your inbox

Canada unveiled its new Royal Crown on May 6, 2023, the day of the coronation of King Charles III of England. The changes were approved by the king in April 2023, on the advice of the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

The new crown is devoid of religious symbols, said Mary Simon, the Governor General of Canada (representative of the monarch), which refers to a desire to evolve “to meet the needs and circumstances of the country,” by incorporating “elements emphasizing the Canadian identity of the monarchy.”

Since 1957, in accordance with the wishes of Queen Elizabeth II, the design of the crown has followed that of St. Edward’s Crown, used in the coronation ceremony.