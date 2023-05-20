Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 20 May |
Saint of the Day: St. Bernardine of Siena
Aleteia logo
Art & Culture
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Wow!: Orléans Cathedral light show for St. Joan of Arc

jeanne-arcUNE-1.jpg

Twitter Marie Guibal

The cathedral of Orléans lit up with the image of St. Joan of Arc on May 7, 2023

Mathilde De Robien - published on 05/20/23

Projectors brought the cathedral's façade to life with a spectacle of colors.

What can God do in your life with one Bible verse a day?
Subscribe to Aleteia's new service and bring Scripture into your morning.
Click to bring God's word to your inbox

On the occasion of the 594th celebration of St. Joan of Arc in Orléans, a 15-minute sound and light show illuminated Holy Cross Cathedral on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Her liturgical feast day is May 30, but May 8 is the anniversary of the liberation, under her leadership, of Orleans from the English siege during the Hundred Years War.)

This was just part of the celebrations, which included pageantry such as a procession through the streets of Orléans and a military parade. Nearly 10,000 people, according to police estimates, gathered on Joan of Arc Street to watch a ceremony presided by the mayor of Orléans, Serge Grouard, and Bishop Jacques Blaquart of Orléans. Both the civil and religious dignitaries emphasized how these celebrations are deeply rooted in the history and identity of the city of Orléans.

The spectators were then able to admire the sound and light show Tribute to the Feast of Joan of Arc projected on the cathedral in a dazzling display of colors, faces, shapes, and music. This original production was created by Artslide, under the direction of Laurent Langlois, celebrating both the Feast of Joan of Arc and the city of Orléans. It was a vibrant tribute to the woman who delivered Orleans from English forces on May 8, 1429.

txt-jeanne.jpg
Holy Cross Cathedral of Orléans, lit up for the celebration of St. Joan of Arc
MR I ALETEIA
SAINT THERESE OF LISIEUX
Read more:When St. Therese dressed up as Joan of Arc (and the sad story of the photo)
Joan of arc
Read more:3 Pearls of wisdom from Joan of Arc for becoming a better person
Tags:
CultureSaints
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.