Wow!: Orléans Cathedral light show for St. Joan of Arc

Projectors brought the cathedral's façade to life with a spectacle of colors.

On the occasion of the 594th celebration of St. Joan of Arc in Orléans, a 15-minute sound and light show illuminated Holy Cross Cathedral on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Her liturgical feast day is May 30, but May 8 is the anniversary of the liberation, under her leadership, of Orleans from the English siege during the Hundred Years War.)

This was just part of the celebrations, which included pageantry such as a procession through the streets of Orléans and a military parade. Nearly 10,000 people, according to police estimates, gathered on Joan of Arc Street to watch a ceremony presided by the mayor of Orléans, Serge Grouard, and Bishop Jacques Blaquart of Orléans. Both the civil and religious dignitaries emphasized how these celebrations are deeply rooted in the history and identity of the city of Orléans.

The spectators were then able to admire the sound and light show Tribute to the Feast of Joan of Arc projected on the cathedral in a dazzling display of colors, faces, shapes, and music. This original production was created by Artslide, under the direction of Laurent Langlois, celebrating both the Feast of Joan of Arc and the city of Orléans. It was a vibrant tribute to the woman who delivered Orleans from English forces on May 8, 1429.