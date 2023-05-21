Pope: The Ascension makes us ask at least 2 questions

Heaven is already ours a little bit, says Pope Francis. And here's why.

Before praying the midday Regina Caeli with pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis reflected on the feast of the Ascension, which is celebrated today in Italy and in various other countries. (In some dioceses, it is still celebrated on the traditional date of Ascension Thursday, keeping with the biblical timeline of nine days before Pentecost).

The Pope proposed that the feast of the Ascension “can raise several questions – at least two.”

The first question: Why celebrate Jesus’s departure from the earth? It would seem that his departure would be a sad moment, not exactly something to rejoice over! Why celebrate a departure? First question. Second question: What does Jesus do now in heaven? First question: Why celebrate? Second question: What does Jesus do in heaven?

The Pope went on to propose the answers to these questions. We celebrate, he said, because with the Ascension “something new and beautiful happened: Jesus brought our humanity, our flesh, into heaven – this is the first time – that is, he brought it inGod. That humanity that he had assumed on earth did not remain here. The risen Jesus was not a spirit, no. He had his human body, flesh and bones, everything. He will be there in God.”

Thus the Pope continued, “We could say that from the day of the Ascension on, God himself “changed” – from that point on, he is not only spirit, but such is his love for us that he bears our own flesh in himself, our humanity!”