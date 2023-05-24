Pope asks prayer that Gospel can be proclaimed in freedom in China

Today is the feast of Our Lady, Help of Christians, which is also the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China.

Pope Francis asked the universal Church to remember China in prayer on this May 24, feast of Our Lady, Help of Christians.

In 2007, Pope Benedict XVI wrote a letter to Christians in China and established May 24 as a world day of prayer for the Church there.

Pope Francis recalled the celebration at the end of today’s general audience, mentioning in particular the “pastors and faithful” who suffer and praying for their consolation and encouragement in the “communion and solidarity of the universal Church.”

He said: