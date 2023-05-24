Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Wednesday 24 May |
The Blessed Virgin Mary ~ Our Lady, Help of Christians
Pope asks prayer that Gospel can be proclaimed in freedom in China

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 05/24/23

Today is the feast of Our Lady, Help of Christians, which is also the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China.

Pope Francis asked the universal Church to remember China in prayer on this May 24, feast of Our Lady, Help of Christians.

In 2007, Pope Benedict XVI wrote a letter to Christians in China and established May 24 as a world day of prayer for the Church there.

Pope Francis recalled the celebration at the end of today’s general audience, mentioning in particular the “pastors and faithful” who suffer and praying for their consolation and encouragement in the “communion and solidarity of the universal Church.”

He said:

Today is the World Day of Prayer for the Catholic Church in China. It coincides with the feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Help of Christians, venerated and invoked at the Shrine of Our Lady of Sheshan in Shanghai.

On this occasion, I wish to offer an assurance of my remembrance and express my closeness to our brothers and sisters in China, sharing in their joys and hopes. I turn my thoughts especially to all those who suffer, pastors and faithful, that in the communion and solidarity of the universal Church they may experience consolation and encouragement.

And I invite everyone to raise their prayers to God that the Good News of Christ crucified and risen may be proclaimed in its fullness, beauty, and freedom, bearing fruit for the good of the Catholic Church and all of Chinese society.

SHANGHAI BASILICA SHESHAN
Peter Potrowl | CC BY SA 3.0
POPE BENEDICT
