4 Essentials your kids really need this summer

With schools finishing up, this is what parents should focus on over the next few months.

As parents we try to constantly provide for our kids. However, sometimes what we feel we need to give our children is influenced by a consumer society where our priorities are often skewed.

So instead of focusing on what we think our children need — a house with all the mod-cons, a nice car, all the toys, and schedules crammed with extracurricular activities — here are the things they really love, and summer is the perfect time to embrace them.

Time

Our kids will remember the moments shared with them. Of course, parents are often run ragged, but how about simplifying life, putting down your smartphone, and enjoying the basics again? This can be a simple walk where you hunt for insects or spot pretty flowers.

It can be time shared splashing around a pool and admiring their diving, or splashing, efforts. Time really is the greatest gift you can give your children, and if you don’t have much of it, make sure the moments spent together are focused on each other.

Family customs

Something kids love is routine and traditions. If you look back at your own childhood, you’ll no doubt remember family Christmases, camping, vacations with grandparents, or even Sundays spent running around a statue of the Virgin Mary outside church after Mass.

These traditions are paramount for our kids, so make sure you try and make your own family rituals. This can be in the form of Friday movie night, or a weekly family Rosary.

Build life skills

As your children grow, one of the greatest gifts you can give them is to have the necessary tools to face adulthood. From teaching them to cook the basics to showing them how to repair a bicycle tire, these skills will give them confidence and keep them busy!

Share your love and listen

One of the things your kids will appreciate is knowing just how much you love them. So feel free to share your love, but also listen to how they feel. Whether they’re happy or sad, they’ll appreciate being heard, and you can help them cope with their emotions that will, once more, help them become wonderful adults.