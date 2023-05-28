Here’s how to say “Christ is risen” in over 30 languages

And to reply with "Indeed, He is risen!"

As the Easter season reaches an end at Pentecost, it’s not too late to proclaim for all to hear that “Christ is risen!”

And to make sure you can share this joy with everyone you know, from different cultures and countries far and wide, the St. Constantine School — an Eastern Orthodox School in Houston, Texas — has recorded over 30 different ways to say this in a myriad of languages. And the students and staff have also supplied us with the appropriate translations of “Indeed, He is risen!”

While some of these languages may be slightly more difficult to pronounce than others, you might get some joy in trying to learn a few different ways to spread the Good News, and you could even do it with your kids.

From Christ’s own tongue of Aramaic, to even Elvish, the different recordings of the phrase might be tricky, but they are all filled with the same joy!