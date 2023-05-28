Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 28 May
The Solemnity of Pentecost
Talking about the weather: Chance of showers mixed with gratitude

Caroline Moulinet - published on 05/28/23

The day is full of simple opportunities to accept God's will with gratitude and blessing ... and to share that attitude with others.

Who hasn’t mentioned the day’s weather as a way to start a conversation at work or after school, or to acknowledge a passing neighbor? And yet, such a banal subject is a real opportunity for conversion!

Sometimes when we talk about the weather we rejoice in the forecast of a beautiful day ahead, or give thanks to the Lord for great sunshine on a special day that draws to an end. Sometimes, however, the comments are more negative. The sky is too gray, the temperature too cold or too hot, the weather is unseasonable, or the wind chills our bones … and our soul.

It is all too easy to add grist to the mill of these complaints, to nod in agreement or to continue the stream of criticism. Yet, has not the Lord himself decided the weather, according to his will? No one has yet figured out how to adjust the weather to their daily whim, and the Father in Heaven himself takes care of giving what is good to his children. So no matter how brief and simple the words we use, responding with gratitude and blessing is a quiet yet profound and real way to let the Lord shape our heart.

Yes, it is raining — my flowers needed it!

Yes, the wind is blowing — cherry petals are swirling in the park! What a pretty pink carpet.

Yes, it’s really cold — it makes me want to enjoy a nice cup of hot chocolate with my children!

It seems so small indeed, and yet the weather does provide an opportunity to live out Psalm 61:8: “So I will always sing praises to your name …”

