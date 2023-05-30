5 Popular wellness trends to try this summer

Some wellness trends are easy to implement and can make a real difference. Try these trends for a healthier summer!

It’s surprising how many things that seem settled are actually influenced by trends, as popular research findings and public opinions change all the time.

Parenting trends, for example, change very fast. In the 10 years I’ve been a mom, it’s been wild to see how the baby gear, toys, TV shows, and parenting books that were popular 10 years ago are no longer remotely in vogue.

Health also is surprisingly faddish. Sure, the big picture of health is pretty consistent: Exercise, eat plenty of veggies, drink lots of water, and get enough sleep.

But this advice isn’t easy to capitalize on, so the smaller details of wellness have become highly susceptible to fads.

Who remembers when everyone was doing Whole 30 and juice cleanses a few years ago? Now it’s mouth tape, cold exposure, and mushroom coffees.

I don’t want to get too caught up in trends, but I do like to keep up with current research so I can understand how to care for my body. God made us as soul-body unities: We are called to care for ourselves in body and soul as temples of the Holy Spirit, made in God’s image.

Some wellness trends are easy to implement and can make a real difference. Try these trends for a healthier summer!

Movement snacks

A “micro workout” or “movement snack” is exercise that takes less than 10 minutes. For example, you might take the stairs instead of the elevator, chase your kids at the playground instead of sitting on a bench, bike to the store instead of driving … you get the idea.

Biomechanist Katy Bowman writes all about “nutritious movement,” and I recommend her books for more info.

Movement snacks are easy to add to our day, and they can make a difference quickly.

Limiting alcohol

It’s becoming increasingly popular to limit alcohol consumption or forgo alcohol completely, since most alcohol is known to have serious health risks. Drinking alcohol raises your cancer risk, for example.

“Sober cocktails” and other fun drinks that are alcohol-free are on the rise and you may be able to find them at restaurants and grocery stores near you, or make your own.

Spiritual wellness

A lot of lists mention spiritual wellness, and of course, this trend might mean something different in a secular context. But for me, I take it as a reminder to spend more time with God.

I figure I could use this little nudge to go to Mass or confession, or pray the Rosary. The Hallow app is my favorite for Catholic prayer and meditation too.

Unprocessed foods

Food writer Michael Pollan summed it up so well when he was asked how to eat and he said, “Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants.”

The idea behind the “unprocessed foods” trend is basically eating foods that our great-grandparents would recognize. They’d recognize our meats and vegetables, stews and salads, oats and sourdough bread. But ultra-processed foods? Probably unfamiliar to them.

Eating mostly whole foods with minimal processing is a good general guideline for most people. It has a lot of overlap with a Mediterranean diet, but thinking of foods in terms of how processed they are can be easier to understand and remember.

Getting outside

There are so many health benefits to spending time outdoors! This trend is always in style in my book, and summer is the best time to take advantage of the gorgeous weather. So let’s get outside and enjoy how great it makes us feel!