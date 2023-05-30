Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Nobel Prize winners and young people join forces in St. Peter’s Square

Pope Francis prays at the start of the Easter Sunday mass on April 9, 2023

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

I.Media for Aleteia - published on 05/30/23

On June 10, St. Peter's Square will host an "International Meeting on Human Fraternity," which will be attended by Nobel prize winners and young people.

An “International Meeting on Human Fraternity” will take place on June 10, 2023, at 4 pm in St. Peter’s Square, the Holy See announced on May 23. Pope Francis will join some 30 Nobel Prize winners and thousands of young people who will take part in the event. 

“Not alone” is the theme of this initiative, which will take place simultaneously in Rome and eight other major squares around the globe. More information will be given in the next few days, the organizers told I.MEDIA. The event is promoted by St. Peter’s Basilica, the  Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, the Dicastery for Communication and the Fratelli Tutti foundation, which has been setup to implement the 2020 encyclical of the same name.

The Nobel Prize winners, along with important figures from the fields of science, culture, law and international organizations have written a call to commitment, which will be read during the event. Additionally the young people will perform a short act to symbolize fraternity, under the colonnade of St. Peter’s Square. 

Additionally, the Italian Ministry of Education and Merit will present works on fraternity produced in schools across Italy in the last months. Marginalized people will also take part in the meeting, which is presented as open to all, with no registration needed.

