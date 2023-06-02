Among the Pope’s biggest worries: Euthanasia’s march

A tireless defender of the right to life, the Pope recently voiced his alarm at the legalization of euthanasia in Portugal.
“Today I am very sad, because in the country where the Virgin appeared, a law is being passed to kill, a further addition to the long list of countries with euthanasia,”declared Pope Francis on May 13, the day of the liturgical commemoration of the apparitions of the Virgin Mary to the shepherds of Fatima. The day before, Portuguese parliamentarians had approved Decree 43/XV on medically-assisted death. This forced Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa to promulgate it despite his personal opposition as a fervent Catholic. He had long held back the measure by every possible constitutional means.
Portugal — just a few weeks before World Youth Day in Lisbon and a second visit by Pope Francis, after his visit to Fatima in 2017 — has thus joined Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Canada, and New Zealand among the states that have legalized active euthanasia. In France, a law is in preparation and is due to be debated in Parliament starting this summer. The subject was raised during President Emmanuel Macron’s last visit to the Vatican, in October 2022. Pope Francis has repeatedly expressed his outspoken opposition to this legislative development, which he sees as a sign of a “culture of waste” and an exclusion of the sick and elderly from life in society.
In line with his predecessors, the Pope has never ceased to advocate the defense of life. “Euthanasia and assisted suicide are a defeat for all,” wrote the head of the Catholic Church on Twitter on June 5, 2019, following the suicide of a 17-year-old Dutch teenager.