Read this refreshing Bible verse when adoring Jesus in the Eucharist

Adoration to the Blessed Sacrament

Sidney de Almeida | Shutterstock

Philip Kosloski - published on 06/02/23

Refresh your weary soul by reminding yourself that Jesus is always there, waiting for you.

It can be easy for many of us to forget Jesus’ comforting presence in the Eucharist. Our senses don’t always recognize Jesus in the consecrated host at Mass, or hidden in the tabernacle in our parish church.

Yet he is there, and this reality can refresh our weary souls.

St. John Paul II began the Year of the Eucharist with the following Bible verse that we can take with us every time we are in the presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.

I am with you always.

Matthew 28:20

St. John Paul II then added, “In contemplation before the Eucharist, at this moment we experience with special vividness the truth of Christ’s promise: He is with us!.”

Do we recognize Jesus’ presence in the Eucharist? Do we know that he is always there, and will be there for our entire lives on earth?

The good news is that Jesus followed through on his promise to be with us, and while everything else in our lives might change, Jesus’ presence in the Eucharist will not change.

May we never forget this simple fact and allow Jesus’s presence to wash over and refresh us.

The Eucharist: The True Presence of Jesus Christ
ALIVE: WHO IS THERE
