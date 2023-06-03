Confused by the Trinity? Turn to Mary, Mirror of the Holy Trinity

The Virgin Mary was the first creature to be fully inhabited by the Holy Trinity.

The Trinity is one of the most central mysteries of the Christian faith, and yet for most of us, our minds have great difficulty understanding the Triune God.

Our own inability to understand the Trinity should not dissuade us, as even the greatest saints did not fully grasp this reality during their life on earth.

The key is to accept the concept of the Trinity in humble faith and to look to Mary for help.

Benedict XVI said in his Angelus message in 2009, “The Virgin Mary, in her docile humility, became the handmaid of divine Love: she accepted the Father’s will and conceived the Son by the power of the Holy Spirit. In her the Almighty built a temple worthy of him and made her the model and image of the Church, mystery and house of communion for all human beings.”

He also pointed out in 2010 that, “the Blessed Virgin Mary [was] the first creature to be fully inhabited by the Blessed Trinity.“

With this in mind, it is fitting to turn to Mary for help and to ask for her assistance in understanding the great mystery of the Trinity.