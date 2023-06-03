Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 03 June |
Saint of the Day: St. Charles Lwanga and the Martyrs of Ugan...
Aleteia logo
News
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Vatican yearbook details progress, regress of world’s sacramental life

Ukrainian child being baptized

Nataliia Suietska | Shutterstock

John Burger - published on 06/03/23

Annual report cites "downward trend in birthrate" behind the fall-off in baptisms.

What can God do in your life with one Bible verse a day?
Subscribe to Aleteia's new service and bring Scripture into your morning:
Just one verse each day.
Click to bring God's word to your inbox

There are more than 1.3 billion Catholics in the world, or 17.7% of the global population, according to the latest edition of an annual Vatican report.

There were more than 13.7 million baptisms in 2021 and more than 11.1 million of those – 81% – were baptisms of children under the age of 7. That’s a significant decline from 1991, when the Church baptized 18.1 million people worldwide – 89% of whom were under the age of 7.

The numbers were reported by the newly issued Statistical Yearbook of the Church, published by the Vatican’s Central Office of Church Statistics. It attributed the decline, at least in part, to the “downward trend in the birthrate in most countries.”

Indeed, The Economist magazine reported June 1 that “across much of the world the fertility rate, the average number of births per woman, is collapsing.” 

The yearbook showed mixed results in evangelization efforts. In Africa, the percentage of baptisms of people over the age of 7 grew from 33% in 2016 to 36% in 2021. That rate held steady in Europe, at 4.5%, while in North America it fell off slightly, from 8.7% to 8.6%. Middle Eastern baptisms over the age of 7 fell from 4.5% to 2.9%. 

There were 1.8 million church weddings around the world in 2021, down sharply from 1991, when there were 3.8 million. In the latest statistics, 9.2% of weddings involved a Catholic marrying a non-Catholic. Oceania had the highest percentage of Catholic with non-Catholic nuptials, at 28.3%, and Central America the lowest – 1.7%. North America saw 20.2% of all Catholics getting married in church taking on a non-Catholic spouse. 

In 2021, there were 8.5 million people around the world receiving Communion for the first time – an average of 6.2 first Communions for every 1,000 Catholics. The ratio was highest in Asia, with 9.1 first Communions for every 1,000 Catholics. The US had 7.3 per 1,000, better than the ratio throughout the Americas of 5.2.

The yearbook also reported 7.3 million people being confirmed in 2021.

BAPTISM
Read more:Words matter; especially the words of the sacraments
Catholic Couple just married
Read more:Only 40% of Irish weddings were Catholic in 2022
Tags:
CatholicismFaithMarriageSacramentsSpiritual Life
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.