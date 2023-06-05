Matt Maher’s latest hit: “The Lord’s Prayer”

Matt Maher joined with Hillsong United's Taya to give one of the most memorable and singable modern renditions of the prayer gifted by Christ.

Matt Maher just released the official music video for one of his most recent releases “Our Father (It’s Yours),” from his 2022 album The Stories I Tell Myself. The song is quite literally the Lord’s Prayer, drawing the lyrics from the lips of Christ himself, while adding small transitional words and refrains to help fit it to the song.

Maher wrote the tune with Bryan Fowler and Jacob Sooter, crafting it into one of the most memorable contemporary arrangements of the prayer in hymn form. We especially liked how he turned “For the kingdom, the power, and the glory are yours now and forever” into a bombastic bridge section. It leads right into a final chorus that’s full of energy while maintaining all due reverence for the source material.

The music video looks as though it was shot while Maher was in the studio, recording with guest artist Taya from Hillsong United. Taya provides backup vocals throughout most of the work, but she takes center stage in the aforementioned bridge section, when she sings a note way higher than we ever knew she could. Together, Maher and Taya put on an excellent performance which we hope will be repeated in a future collaboration.

According to The Fish Atlanta, Maher said “Our Father (It’s Yours)” is a return to the basics of prayer and faith practice.” His sentiments – and song – reverberate to the heart of the ongoing National Eucharistic Revival currently underway in the United States: