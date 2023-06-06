Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Tuesday 06 June
Saint of the Day: St. Norbert
Listen to this stirring rendition of “Down to the River to Pray”

Colorado State Choir

Ben Poulsen via Facebook

Cerith Gardiner - published on 06/06/23

The sound of Colorado All-State's treble choir performing in a hotel will certainly give you goosebumps.

One of the wonders of social media is that things often pop back up again that you might have missed first time around. And this was recently the case with this stunning rendition of the popular folk hymn, “Down to the River to Pray.”

In a video that was re-posted by Classic FM, students decided to gather on the various balconies of the hotel in which they were staying to give the uplifting performance.

While the hymn began with a solo performer, other choir members soon joined in on every floor of the hotel, allowing for a distinctly stunning stereo performance.

The a cappella arrangement was done by Jace Wittig, who likes to work with choral songs from the Renaissance. And the result of the young students really shows off the power of the human voice in unison.

Although it must have been a beautiful performance to have heard live, it still sounds very impressive on video. So take a few minutes of your day to listen to these teens singing in harmony, and reminding us of the joys that come from voices lifted in song.

Catholic MusicInspiring storiesTeens
