The 9 simplest ways for Catholics to grow in faith

Sometimes it’s a little hard — and even a little daunting — trying to deepen your faith, while also trying to manage the hectic lifestyles we tend to lead.

So to help you try and focus on faith a little more, here is the only to-do list you really need to consider. And remember, as with all to-do lists, it can take a long time for everything to get crossed off, so don’t panic if you can’t achieve this as quickly as you’d like — baby steps all the way!

Go to Mass each Sunday

This might seem obvious, but sometimes there can be an event that stops you from going to church. Make sure your Sunday priorities start with Mass, and everything else can fall into line afterwards.

Monthly confession

Going to confession can help you grow close to your Heavenly Father, as it’s not just about confessing sins, it’s about seeking His mercy, receiving it, and remembering that God loves you unconditionally. And afterwards you’ll feel that little bit lighter and ready to embrace all life has to offer.

Daily prayers

Now if you find it difficult to set time aside each day for prayers, then there are ways to incorporate prayers into your daily life without you neglecting other important duties. For example, if you’re in traffic, then you can always take the time to pray, and while you’re at it, you could also ask for a safe journey! Still, though, nothing will ever replace a set time for God each day. Try to work toward it little by little.

Reading

There are so many books that are great for Catholics. The Bible itself is in a category all its own as the Word of God. But beyond that, there are so many types of spiritual reading, from the Catechism to books from saints that can inspire you in your daily life, and even books that demonstrate love and kindness.

Perform a daily act of mercy

There are Corporal and Spiritual Acts of Mercy that you can easily carry out in your day, that won’t take up too much time. From trying to forgive those who’ve wronged you, to offering food to those in need.

Read Daily Mass readings

This might be tricky if you feel overwhelmed and pushed for time, but it’s something you can work up to. The readings said at Mass each day are available on the Internet and on apps, such as Hallow.

Pray the Rosary

Praying the Rosary might be a little time-consuming, but you could start with praying just a decade. Then over time, build it up and before you’ll know it you’ll be reaching out to Our Lady on a daily basis.

Show gratitude

You can pray, and offer your help, but it’s also important to take stock of everything you have. You can practice daily gratitude, in which you consider all the things you are grateful for in that day. You could either write them in a journal, or just think about it in your prayers. But once you appreciate everything you have, you’ll certainly grow in faith.

Join your local Catholic community

It’s lovely to grow in faith with other members of your parish or Catholic community. If you’re not able to physically get out and about, you can join groups online that suit your particular needs.