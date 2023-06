Jesus gets us.

Each year the Church celebrates the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi).

Why this special commemoration annually of the Holy Eucharist?

Jesus is keenly aware how much his bodily separation from us at his death and then again at his Ascension leaves us longing for him.

For this reason, in the gift of the Eucharist, Jesus leaves us — not just his power — but his very self! That is the Presence that overcomes every absence.