Pope doing well on 1st morning after surgery 

Pope Francis was operated on yesterday afternoon, June 7, for an intestinal hernia at a hospital in Rome. He had a "peaceful night" and is in "good general condition."

What can God do in your life with one Bible verse a day? Subscribe to Aleteia's new service and bring Scripture into your morning:

Just one verse each day. Click to bring God's word to your inbox

“The medical staff following the Pontiff’s post-operation course inform that Pope Francis had a peaceful night, managing to rest extensively,” announced the Vatican press office a little after noon, Rome time, on June 8, 2023. The Pontiff is “in good general condition, alert and breathing spontaneously” and the “routine follow-up examinations are good,” the statement says.

Today, the Pope will “observe the necessary post-operation rest.” He has been informed of the messages of support that have been sent to him and “expresses his gratitude, while asking for continued prayers for him.”

The Holy See’s pediatric hospital in Rome, Bambino Gesù, shared on Twitter a drawing made by the children at their facility expressing their support for the Pontiff.

It says “don’t be scare, we are with you.”