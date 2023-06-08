Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Thursday 08 June |
Saint of the Day: St. Mariam Thresia Chiramel Mankidiyan
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope has Communion, calls mom of baby he baptized during last hospital stay

Papież Franciszek ochrzcił dziecko w szpitalu

AFP PHOTO / VATICAN MEDIA/HANDOUT/AFP/East News

Pope Francis baptising Miguel Angel

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 06/08/23

The Holy Father is on a liquid diet and spent the day resting, but took a moment to speak on the phone with the mom of little Miguel Angel.

What can God do in your life with one Bible verse a day?
Subscribe to Aleteia's new service and bring Scripture into your morning:
Just one verse each day.
Click to bring God's word to your inbox

The Vatican press office is giving regular updates on Pope Francis’ recovery from surgery.

On Wednesday afternoon, June 7, Francis had an operation to correct an intestinal hernia with risk of occlusion. Initial reports indicated that the first night and next morning went well.

On Thursday afternoon, the director of the press office, Matteo Bruni, wrote:

His Holiness Pope Francis spent the day resting.

The medical staff following the Pontiff’s post-operative course reports that he has been fed a liquid diet. His haemodynamic and respiratory parameters are stable. The post-operative course appears regular.

This afternoon, the Solemnity of Corpus Christi, he received the Eucharist. 

Among the many messages of closeness, he was touched by the affection of the family of little Miguel Angel, baptized by Pope Francis last March 31 during his visit to the paediatric oncology and neurosurgery wards of the hospital. They sent him a poster wishing him a speedy recovery. 

The Holy Father personally thanked the mother with a brief phone call.

The poster wishes the Pope: “Get well soon!” and says they wish for his recovery with all their hearts, as well as showing pictures of the family members and thanking the Holy Father for baptizing “our little brother Miguel Angel.” They tell the Pope that it would be wonderful to be able to spend an afternoon together, so that he could get to know their family better — “your family, because now you are a part of our lives.”

“We love you a lot!” they tell the Pope.

The baptism came about when Pope Francis visited children who are patients in the pediatric oncology ward at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, on March 31, days after he was admitted to the same hospital for a respiratory infection. He was then able to baptize the newborn baby, Miguel Angel.

The Pope told the mother that day that when she takes the baby to the parish to register him, to say that the Pope baptized him.

Sistine Chapel Pope Francis
Read more:Teach children to pray so they can be strong, says Pope
Pope-Audience-June-07-2023
Read more:Pope doing well on 1st morning after surgery 
Tags:
Pope Francis health
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.