Pope has Communion, calls mom of baby he baptized during last hospital stay

The Holy Father is on a liquid diet and spent the day resting, but took a moment to speak on the phone with the mom of little Miguel Angel.

The Vatican press office is giving regular updates on Pope Francis’ recovery from surgery.

On Wednesday afternoon, June 7, Francis had an operation to correct an intestinal hernia with risk of occlusion. Initial reports indicated that the first night and next morning went well.

On Thursday afternoon, the director of the press office, Matteo Bruni, wrote:

His Holiness Pope Francis spent the day resting. The medical staff following the Pontiff’s post-operative course reports that he has been fed a liquid diet. His haemodynamic and respiratory parameters are stable. The post-operative course appears regular. This afternoon, the Solemnity of Corpus Christi, he received the Eucharist. Among the many messages of closeness, he was touched by the affection of the family of little Miguel Angel, baptized by Pope Francis last March 31 during his visit to the paediatric oncology and neurosurgery wards of the hospital. They sent him a poster wishing him a speedy recovery. The Holy Father personally thanked the mother with a brief phone call.