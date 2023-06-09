Planning to wed? Here’s the surprising most popular month

Figures show that June is no longer when most couples choose to marry.

Getting married takes some organization. In fact, to be able to marry in church, you might have to wait quite some time. But new figures from The Knot have revealed that lots of couples are choosing to say “I do” at a more unusual time of year.

Typically, in the past, the bride and groom would choose late spring to marry, with June being the most popular month. However, the survey, which was based on 12,000 marriages taking place in 2022, showed that October was the most popular time to wed, with a total of 20% of marriages taking place in that one month alone, and 43% of all marriages being between September and November.

The reason for the rise in the popularity of a fall wedding is due to a number of facts: First, the cooler climate make for a more pleasant occasion — there’s nothing worse than a bride baking in her dress on the day she’s trying to look her best. And of course, let’s not forget the groom doesn’t want to swelter in his suit.

A further reason is due to the increase in popularity in the types of foliage that fall weddings can provide. The more rustic tones can make for some gorgeous decorations, and beautiful bouquets.

Finally, an October wedding is something that really breaks up the holiday seasons, and fits in nicely with the Church calendar — before Advent and Christmas keep our priests rushed off their feet.

The only issue with choosing a fall wedding will be that the costs of venues and caterers will most likely be higher, so that’s something to bear in mind.

If you want to marry during the least popular month, then February it is. According to The Knot, only 3% of weddings took place during this often dreary month in 2022. However, by choosing this month you could probably get better deals with the various suppliers.

And, more importantly, it’s not a bad time of the year for your priest, who’ll have just gotten over Christmas, and ordinarily has a bit of time to prepare before Lent.

But remember, the most important thing when choosing the date for your Big Day is to make sure that you can get to the church, and that you have the people you really want by your side.