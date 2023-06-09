Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saint of the Day: St. Ephrem of Syria
Pope is back to work (from the hospital)

Pope Francis has started working again, the Vatican press office said, as he recovers from a surgery for an intestinal hernia.

Pope Francis’ health continues to improve “progressively,” the medical team at the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital announced at 12:45 p.m., Rome time, on June 9, 2023. After a night’s rest, the 86-year-old Pope was able to spend “most of the morning in an armchair” and “read newspapers” and “initially resume work,” according to the statement released by the Holy See Press Office. 

The Pope had surgery on Wednesday afternoon, June 7, for an intestinal hernia with risk of occlusion.

Yesterday he spoke on the phone with the mother of a child he had baptized during his previous hospital stay in March 2023. 

Read more:Pope shares only phrase that comforted him in hospital, advice for visiting sick
