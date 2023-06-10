Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 10 June |
Saint of the Day: St. Ithamar of Rochester
3-Point Mass prep: How close can we be to Jesus?

Eucharist with people

BOZENA SZTAJNER |episkopat.pl

Fr. Paweł Rytel-Andrianik - published on 06/10/23

The Greek used in the Gospel helps us to reflect even more on the mystery of the Eucharist.

The Gospel for this Sunday is Jn 6:51-58

1. A word of introduction

As we know, Chapter 6 of the Gospel of John contains one of the most important teachings about the Body of Christ. It brings us to another level in our faith. At this new level, we realize that through Holy Communion, the Body of Christ becomes our Body. It is truly a mystical experience!

2. Keywords

Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood has eternal life, and I will raise him on the last day. For my flesh is true food, and my blood is true drink.

When we receive Holy Communion we hear: “The Body of Christ,” which expresses very well the reality. However, in today’s Gospel of John, the Evangelist uses another, more common, Greek word – “sarx,” which means literally “flesh.” So, when we approach Holy Communion and we hear the words: “The Body of Christ,” it means: “The Flesh of Christ.”

Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood remains in me and I in him. 

There is a second word that strengthens, even more, the meaning of the word flesh. It is the word “trogo,” which is often translated “to eat.” However, “trogo” literally means “to munch,” “to chew food,” to “gobble,” and “to eat loudly and with delight.” The verb meaning simply “to eat” is ἐσθίω; but the Evangelist alternatively uses ESTHIO – “to eat” and – TROGO – “to chew.”

3. Today

We, Catholics, go to church not just to listen to nice sermons. We do not go to Church to listen to somebody’s wisdom; we go to meet Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist. We are the happiest people in the world.

Jesus, thank you for being with us in the Holy Eucharist, here and in the churches all over the world!

Now, in daily life, does your wife or your husband notice that you have received the Body of Christ, that the body of Christ has become your Body?

