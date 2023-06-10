Stunning Christ the Redeemer photo gives lesson in patience

The now-viral shot took photographer Leonardo Sens three years to achieve.

What can God do in your life with one Bible verse a day? Subscribe to Aleteia's new service and bring Scripture into your morning:

Just one verse each day. Click to bring God's word to your inbox

When the moon went down last Sunday, Brazilian photographer Leonardo Sens was there to capture a unique moment with the famous statue of Christ the Redeemer.

According to the Daily Mail, Sens was seven miles away from the statue itself — on Icaraí Beach in the Rio de Janeiro municipality of Niterói — when he snapped the perfectly timed event.

Standing tall at 98-feet, the iconic statue of Christ looked even more impressive than it does ordinarily with the moon seemingly in Christ’s hands. However, the photo came after extensive research of the moon’s alignment with the statue, and effort by the photographer.