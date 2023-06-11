Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 11 June |
The Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ
Pope’s recovery going well

Pope Audience

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 06/11/23

He has been receiving the Eucharist and taking time for work and rest.

The Vatican continues to give periodic daily updates on Pope Francis’ health, with the last message, from Sunday afternoon, being:

The Holy See Press Office announces that Pope Francis continues to recover well from his surgery, having recited the Angelus prayer in private before joining members of staff who have been assisting him for lunch.

The Pope had surgery on Wednesday afternoon, June 7, for an intestinal hernia with risk of occlusion.

On Saturday afternoon, the press office reported:

Pope Francis spent the day between rest and work, in the afternoon he received the Eucharist.

Tags:
Pope Francis health
