Tuesday 13 June |
Saint of the Day: St. Anthony of Padua
Pope’s recovery still going as planned

Pope Francis Audience

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 06/13/23

He sent his condolences at the death of Silvio Berlusconi.

The Vatican continues to give positive reports about Pope Francis’ recovery from surgery.

The latest updates report that the Holy Father has been resting and working, as well as spending time in prayer. He has also been able to receive the Eucharist regularly.

On Monday, a papal statement transmitted Francis’ condolences at the death of Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s longest-serving prime minister, who passed away that same day at age 86.

In a telegram sent on the Pope’s behalf by Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to the politician’s daughter, Maria Elvira Berlusconi, in Milan, the Pope “invokes from the Lord eternal peace for him, and consolation of heart for those who mourn his passing.”

Pope Francis health
