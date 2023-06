Christ's pity always creates something marvelous.

The Gospel relates that “at the sight of the crowds, Jesus’ heart was moved with pity.” But isn’t pity something sentimental and cheap?

God’s pity is full of reason. Christ’s pity always creates something marvelous … making the mangled into the fascinating.

Like Jesus, we need to start by having pity on our own nothingness!