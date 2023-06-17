3-Point Mass prep: Jesus calls the weak people

Jesus knows the human heart, and he could have chosen better candidates.

The Gospel for this Sunday is Matthew 9:36-10:8

1. Introduction

The full list of apostles chosen by Jesus is found in today’s Gospel. There is a story associated with each of the names. Actually, every one of them was weak and imperfect. However, Jesus called them, and trusted them. This calling gave them new life.

2. Key words

The names of the twelve apostles are these: first, Simon called Peter, and his brother Andrew; James, the son of Zebedee, and his brother John; Philip and Bartholomew, Thomas and Matthew the tax collector; James, the son of Alphaeus, and Thaddeus; Simon from Cana, and Judas Iscariot who betrayed him.

The evangelist mentions two sets of brothers: Peter and Andrew, mentioned at the beginning. Peter denied Jesus. Andrew, like the other apostles, abandoned Jesus before his death on the cross.

The next two brothers are James, son of Zebedee, and John. John, as we know, was the only one of the apostles at the cross with Mary and the women, but it was he and his brother who wanted the best seats with Jesus in the Kingdom of Heaven. This was an expression of their pride.

These are just the first four apostles, and if we could know in detail the life of each of the apostles, many of us would probably be surprised that Jesus called them. He knew the inside of a person. He could have called better ones.

Jesus’ choice gives hope to each of us. As we know, there are different vocations: to marriage, the priesthood and religious life, and to a life of solitude. But there is something that all vocations have in common: It is the vocation to holiness. All the apostles became saints except Judas, who did not trust in God’s mercy.

3. Today

Being with Jesus transforms. From people who were proud, who betrayed Jesus and were full of fear, they became courageous people who gave their lives for Jesus. If each of us finds time to be with Jesus present on earth in the Blessed Sacrament, that presence transforms us for the better.