Pope praises peace in Portuguese girl who cannot go to WYD

In a video the Pope thanked Edna, a 17-year-old Portuguese girl who will not be able to go to WYD due to a terminal illness, for writing him a letter.
“Edna, I received your letter. Thank you. Thank you for your tenderness.” This is how Pope Francis responded to a letter written by a 17-year-old Portuguese girl affected by a terminal illness, in a video-message published on June 23, 2023. Edna Rodrigues wrote to the Pontiff to express her disappointment at not being able to participate in the upcoming World Youth Day, to be held in Lisbon from August 1 to 6, due to her health condition.