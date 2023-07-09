Impress is a beautiful verb, says Pope

Let us not be indifferent to God's marvels, says Pope Francis, and instead, impress them on our minds and hearts.

Pope Francis this July 9 invites us to open our eyes to miracles.

Before praying the midday Angelus with those in St. Peter’s Square, he considered the “things of God” that Jesus thanks the Father for.

God reveals himself by liberating and healing the human person, with a gratuitous love that saves. This is why Jesus thanks his father, because his greatness consists in his love and he never works outside of love.

The Pope said that “little ones” are those who “allow themselves to be amazed at his works. They know how to read the signs, to marvel at the miracles of his love!”