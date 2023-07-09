Impress is a beautiful verb, says Pope

Let us not be indifferent to God's marvels, says Pope Francis, and instead, impress them on our minds and hearts.
Pope Francis this July 9 invites us to open our eyes to miracles.
Before praying the midday Angelus with those in St. Peter’s Square, he considered the “things of God” that Jesus thanks the Father for.
God reveals himself by liberating and healing the human person, with a gratuitous love that saves. This is why Jesus thanks his father, because his greatness consists in his love and he never works outside of love.
The Pope said that “little ones” are those who “allow themselves to be amazed at his works. They know how to read the signs, to marvel at the miracles of his love!”
Brothers and sisters, our lives, if we think about it, are filled with miracles – they are filled with deeds of love, signs of God’s goodness. Before these, however, even our hearts can remain indifferent and become habitual — curious but not capable of being amazed, of allowing themselves to be “impressed.”
To impress — a beautiful verb that brings photographic film to mind. This is the correct behavior before God’s works: to take a photo of his works in our minds so they are impressed on our hearts, to then be developed in our lives through many good deeds, so that this “photograph” of God who is love becomes ever brighter in us and through us.
And now, let us ask ourselves: In the deluge of news that overwhelms us, do I, as Jesus shows us today, know how to stop myself before the great things that God accomplishes? Do I allow myself to marvel like a child at the good that silently changes the world? And do I thank the Father each day for his works? May Mary, who exulted in the Lord, make us able to be amazed by his love and to thank him with simplicity.