Pope sends cardinal to DC to promote Ukraine peace

After his trips to Ukraine and Russia to promote peace, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi will be going to Washington DC as Pope Francis' envoy.

After visiting Ukraine and Russia, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi will be in Washington, DC, from July 17 to 19 as Pope Francis’ envoy, the Holy See Press Office announced July 17. The archbishop of Bologna and president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, who is close to the Community of Sant’Egidio, will be accompanied by an official from the Vatican’s Secretariat of State on this new leg of his peace mission.

The Holy See statement explains this visit takes place “in the context of the mission intended to promote peace in Ukraine.” Two parts of this mission have already taken place.

Cardinal Zuppi first went to Kyiv from June 5 to 6 and met the nation’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. The prelate then traveled to Moscow from June 28 to 30, where he met Patriarch Kirill; the President’s advisor on international affairs, Yuri Ushakov; and the Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.

The Holy See explains that this trip to Washington “aims to exchange ideas and opinions on the current tragic situation and to support initiatives in the humanitarian field to alleviate the suffering of the most affected and fragile people, especially children.”

The Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin has repeatedly stressed that the Holy See’s specific area of commitment would be humanitarian aid. Observers have highlighted the sensitive issue of Ukrainian children deported to Russia – around 20,000 according to Ukraine – as a possible subject of discussion.

The mission remains delicate, however, with both Russian and Ukrainian authorities refusing “mediation” by the Holy See. Furthermore, the Kremlin has indicated that no agreement has been reached following Cardinal Zuppi’s meetings with Russian political representatives.