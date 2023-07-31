Pope warns: So much human trafficking in world today

Pope Francis also appealed to Russia to allow shipments of grain from Ukraine

Pope Francis on July 30 lamented that there’s “so much” human trafficking in the world today, an issue that he’s often spotlighted.

The Holy Father spoke about this crime and tragedy after leading the midday Angelus with those gathered in St. Peter’s Square. He noted how the UN has linked the horror of trafficking with an opposite reality: friendship.

Today we observe two World Days declared by the UN: International Friendship Day and the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. The first promotes friendship between peoples and cultures; the second combats the crime that turns people into commodities. Trafficking is a terrible reality, affecting too many people: children, women, workers…, so many exploited people; all living in inhuman conditions and suffering indifference and rejection by society. There is so much trafficking in the world today. God bless those who work to fight against trafficking.

Grain shipments from Ukraine

Pope Francis also turned his attention to other issues affecting the world:

Let us not cease to pray for beleaguered Ukraine, where the war is destroying everything, even grain. This is a grave offense to God, because grain is His gift to feed humanity; and the cry of millions of brothers and sisters who suffer hunger rises to Heaven. I appeal to my brothers, the authorities of the Russian Federation, that the Black Sea Initiative may be restored and grain may be transported safely.

Lebanon crisis

The Pope also pointed out the problems still plaguing Lebanon: