Saint of the Day: St. John Vianney
Pope meets woman born on very day Mary appeared in Fatima

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 08/04/23

Mary of the Conception Brito Mendonça came into the world on May 13, 1917, in Portugal -- just like another Mary.

Vatican News reported an incredible encounter that Pope Francis has this August 3 in Lisbon.

Before leaving the apostolic nunciature, he met briefly with a woman who is 106. She was born on May 13, 1917 — the very day that Mary was appearing in Fatima to little Lucia, Jacinta, and Francisco.

Her name is Maria da Conceição Brito Mendonça, that is “Mary of the Conception.”

The meeting had already been announced in July in Ukraine by Bishop Américo Aguiar, auxiliary bishop of Lisbon and president of the World Youth Day (WYD) Foundation.

