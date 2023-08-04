Terminally ill girl gets to meet the Pope after all

I thought I wouldn’t be able to go to WYD or see the Pope, as I always dreamed. ... But God knows how to make dreams come true!

Aleteia readers might remember the tender video message Pope Francis sent to a young woman with terminal cancer a few weeks ago:

“Edna, I received your letter. Thank you. Thank you for your tenderness.” This is how Pope Francis responded to a letter written by a 17-year-old Portuguese girl affected by a terminal illness, in a video-message published on June 23, 2023. Edna Rodrigues wrote to the Pontiff to express her disappointment because she thought she would not be able to be in Lisbon for World Youth Day, due to her health condition.

“A few days ago, the doctor told me that he doesn’t know when I will leave for Jesus, but that it will be soon,” the young girl wrote. “I was very sad because I thought I wouldn’t be able to go to WYD or see the Pope, as I always dreamed.”

Well, God certainly knows how to make dreams come true because Edna has met the Pope personally.

While her health might not be allowing her to participate in WYD quite like her peers, she was able to spend a precious few moments with just her and the Holy Father.

The Holy Father met Edna on Friday morning before leaving the nunciature.

Read here about another incredible encounter he had this morning as well: