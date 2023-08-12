Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Saturday 12 August |
Saint of the Day: St. Jane Frances de Chantal
Aleteia logo
Inspiring Stories
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Mark Wahlberg has wise words for a New Jersey high school

Actor Mark Wahlberg delivering a speech

s_bukley | Shutterstock

Cerith Gardiner - published on 08/12/23

Worthy of a TED Talk, the actor and father of four inspires Bergen's football team as he delivers some sage advice.

Mark Wahlberg is not shy when it comes to spreading positive messages. Such was the case when the Hollywood star dropped by Bergen Catholic High School, while he was shooting his latest movie in New Jersey.

The school’s coach, Vito Campanile, shared during the Super Conference Media Day how it was an “awesome message,” explaining:

I think it’s great that our guys got to hear a message from someone in another genre of life, someone who is successful, and hear him talking about his focus on being elite at what he does.

As an article in New Jersey.com pointed out, the school’s football team won the state championship for the last two seasons. Coach Campanile was able to get in touch with Wahlberg thanks to some fellow alumni at the University of Massachusetts.

Some sound advice

Before delivering his speech, Wahlberg chatted with Campanile and his assistant coach Ron Carti. The Father Stu actor then went on to speak to the football team about how he appreciated that life can be hard, and that it’s full of trouble and temptation.

But he reminded them how blessed they were to be within the high school’s walls, and that they had “all the opportunity in the world.” Continuing his speech, Wahlberg also spoke to the students about his own life experiences and successes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg)

He finished his address by instructing the team “to build each other up, help each other out, and work hard,” as well as offering his help if they were ever in need.

It’s always encouraging to see celebrities such as Wahlberg trying to inspire youngsters, but there’s also something very relatable about the actor who is so open about his own struggles and his passion for his faith.

MARK WAHLBERG
Read more:Here’s just another reason to love Mark Wahlberg
Harrison-Butker-7-of-the-Kansas-City-Chiefs-AFP
Read more:Football’s Harrison Butker gives stunning advice for graduates
Tags:
CelebritiesEducationMark WahlbergSports
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.