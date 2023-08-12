Mark Wahlberg has wise words for a New Jersey high school

Worthy of a TED Talk, the actor and father of four inspires Bergen's football team as he delivers some sage advice.

Mark Wahlberg is not shy when it comes to spreading positive messages. Such was the case when the Hollywood star dropped by Bergen Catholic High School, while he was shooting his latest movie in New Jersey.

The school’s coach, Vito Campanile, shared during the Super Conference Media Day how it was an “awesome message,” explaining:

I think it’s great that our guys got to hear a message from someone in another genre of life, someone who is successful, and hear him talking about his focus on being elite at what he does.

As an article in New Jersey.com pointed out, the school’s football team won the state championship for the last two seasons. Coach Campanile was able to get in touch with Wahlberg thanks to some fellow alumni at the University of Massachusetts.

Some sound advice

Before delivering his speech, Wahlberg chatted with Campanile and his assistant coach Ron Carti. The Father Stu actor then went on to speak to the football team about how he appreciated that life can be hard, and that it’s full of trouble and temptation.

But he reminded them how blessed they were to be within the high school’s walls, and that they had “all the opportunity in the world.” Continuing his speech, Wahlberg also spoke to the students about his own life experiences and successes.