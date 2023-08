When Jesus is your last chance and his reaction is ... mystifying.

The distraught Canaanite woman with a daughter tormented by a demon — this man Jesus is the last chance. But his response to her is … mystifying.

He answers her entreaty with silence; he discounts her out of “justice”; he even seems to refer to her as a dog. But the woman acknowledges something beyond all that. Great is your faith! What is given is more than healing.