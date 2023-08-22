Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
The Memorial of the Queenship of Mary
Pope recommends this daily prayer

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 08/22/23

Our efforts simply cannot be sufficient. But God has a solution, and it's simple to make this prayer.

Both in our families and within our own hearts, we often experience great discord, a lack of harmony, and at times, tremendous hostility.

The world is of course marked by terrible discord – from Ukraine, to Nicaragua, to Niger.

We are “connected” via social media, but not united, even within our own homes.

Pope Francis made all these observations on the feast of the coming of the Holy Spirit, Pentecost.

While this distressing situation is always before our eyes, “our efforts to create harmony are not sufficient,” the Pope explained.

In our world today, there is so much discord, such great division. We are all “connected,” yet find ourselves disconnected from one another, anesthetized by indifference and overwhelmed by solitude.

So many wars, so many conflicts: It seems incredible the evil of which we are capable! 

Why does this happen?

The Pope pointed to the force “fueling our hostilities”: It’s the devil himself, and “his very name means ‘divider.'”

He is there “preceding and exceeding” our own evil and divisions. And he even “rejoices in conflict, injustice, slander.”

Given that we are fighting a supernatural force, it’s obvious then that our own weak, human attempts at harmony will be insufficient.

There is one who IS harmony

And yet, God is pouring out the solution; he is giving us the one “who opposes the spirit of division because he is harmony.”

The Holy Spirit is the “Spirit of unity, the bringer of peace.”

The Pope suggested then:

Let us invoke the Spirit daily upon our whole world, upon our lives and upon any kind of division!

How?

Pope Francis has noted that it can seem difficult to pray to the Holy Spirit. But the prayer to Him can be simple, as brief as three words: “Come, Holy Spirit.” This, the Pope says, is a “beautiful prayer.”

We can talk to him, the Pope says, like this:

Holy Spirit, I do not know your face – we do not know it – but I know that you are the strength, that you are the light, that you are able to make me go forth, and to teach me how to pray. Come, Holy Spirit.

