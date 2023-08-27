Pope leaves for Mongolia on Thursday, asks prayer

"An opportunity to embrace a Church that is small in number, but vibrant in faith and great in charity"
Pope Francis on August 27 asked for prayers for his upcoming trip to Mongolia.
On Thursday, I will set out on a journey for a few days in the heart of Asia, in Mongolia. It is a much-desired visit, which will be an opportunity to embrace a Church that is small in number, but vibrant in faith and great in charity; and also to meet at close quarters a noble, wise people, with a strong religious tradition that I will have the honour of getting to know, especially in the context of an interreligious event.
The Pope had a message for the people of Mongolia:
I would now like to address you, brothers and sisters of Mongolia, to tell you that I am happy to travel to be with you as a brother to all. I thank your authorities for their kind invitation, and those who, with great commitment, are preparing for my arrival.
Finally, the Holy Father asked the faithful to support the trip with prayer: “I ask all of you to accompany this visit with your prayers.”