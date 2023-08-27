Aleteia logoAleteia logoAleteia
Sunday 27 August |
Saint of the Day: St. Monica
Aleteia logo
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Pope leaves for Mongolia on Thursday, asks prayer

mongolia flag map

hyotographics | Shutterstock

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 08/27/23

"An opportunity to embrace a Church that is small in number, but vibrant in faith and great in charity"

Pope Francis on August 27 asked for prayers for his upcoming trip to Mongolia.

On Thursday, I will set out on a journey for a few days in the heart of Asia, in Mongolia. It is a much-desired visit, which will be an opportunity to embrace a Church that is small in number, but vibrant in faith and great in charity; and also to meet at close quarters a noble, wise people, with a strong religious tradition that I will have the honour of getting to know, especially in the context of an interreligious event.

The Pope had a message for the people of Mongolia:

I would now like to address you, brothers and sisters of Mongolia, to tell you that I am happy to travel to be with you as a brother to all. I thank your authorities for their kind invitation, and those who, with great commitment, are preparing for my arrival.

Finally, the Holy Father asked the faithful to support the trip with prayer: “I ask all of you to accompany this visit with your prayers.”

Pope-Francis-at-Iqaluit-International-Airport-AFP
Read more:Maps: Pope Francis’ schedule on his trip to Mongolia
Ulaanbaatar, capital of Mongolia
Read more:Mongolia: a strategic destination for Pope Francis in Asia
Mongolian eagle Hunters – shutterstock_550899670
Read more:Complex faith panorama in Mongolia, Pope’s next destination
Tags:
MongoliaPope Francis
Support Aleteia!

Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you.

Thanks to their partnership in our mission, we reach more than 20 million unique users per month!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting and transformative Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

Support Aleteia with a gift today!

jour1_V2.gif
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening

Entrust your prayer intentions to our network of monasteries

Top 10
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.