Newlywed couple rescues a bumblebee with an injured wing

Katharina wrote in her Instagram video:

Three weeks ago I saw this bumblebee walking along a country road. It started to follow me.

She was obviously searching for flowers, and seemed very hungry. So I picked a flower and placed it in front of her.

That’s when I realized that she only had one intact wing and couldn’t fly anymore.

We decided to take care of her; we gave her sugar water and took her in. Then we created a little shelter for her.

She’s been living with us for three weeks now and is feeling really well.

Every day we pick fresh flowers for her. We also built her a small cave, where she often relaxes.

She’s become a cherished part of our days.