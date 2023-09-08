Thousands ready to pray 2nd annual novena to St. Michael

CatholicVote will lead the faithful through nine days of prayer to request St. Michael to intercede and quell anti-Catholic sentiment.

CatholicVote is preparing to launch its second annual novena to St. Michael, which will take place in September. The Catholic website, which has been tracking attacks on Catholic churches in the US and Canada, is inviting all Catholics to pray together in unity for the intention of ending anti-Catholic violence.

In the announcement, CatholicVote reiterated that more than 350 Catholic churches, pregnancy centers, and diocesan-owned properties have come under attack since 2020. CatholicVote Field Director Tommy Valentine noted that while attacks on Catholic pregnancy centers have slowed, attacks on churches have continued unabated.

As the angelic protector of the faithful and the Church, St. Michael is a natural patron to turn to as a “safeguard against the wickedness and snares of the devil.”

CatholicVote notes that Pope St. Leo XIII promulgated the St. Michael prayer in the late 1800s, with the specific intention of giving Catholics a prayer by which they could call upon the Archangel against the powers of darkness.

The novena will begin on September 20 and will continue until September 29, the feast of Archangels Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael. Those who wish to participate can register for free and pledge to pray with thousands of other Catholics each day. There are already over 4,000 Catholics registered, with more than 36,000 prayers pledged.

Visit CatholicVote to learn more about how to participate in the novena, and sign up to pray today.