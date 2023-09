Compassion is one of the most beautiful things we can experience in life.

What is one of the most beautiful things we can experience in life? Wouldn’t we say compassion. And the experience of receiving compassion makes us eager to be a giver of compassion. When compassion is shown to one who deserves it not at all, God’s closeness could not be nearer.

~

